Brock Lesnar's next WWE Title challenger revealed and it's NOT Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble and as a result earned the opportunity to challenge either The Fiend for the Universal Title or Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania, and he chose to take on 'The Beast Incarnate' at 'Mania.

However, Drew McIntyre won't be the next opponent for Brock Lesnar's WWE title, as WWE have announced a bumper Triple Threat match which will take place on RAW with the winner set to face Brock Lesnar at WWE's upcoming Saudi Arabia show Super Show Down.

That's right, the random group of Ricochet, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins will battle it out for the option of facing Lesnar at Super Show Down.

It will probably end up being Ricochet given the sort-of ongoing storyline that has taken place between Brock Lesnar and the high-flying star, especially as Ricochet was partly responsible for Lesnar getting eliminated from the Royal Rumble.

I secretly hope it's Bobby Lashley because he has been trying to get a match against Brock Lesnar the entire time he's been back with WWE and it would probably be an entertaining match if they allowed it to be,

Bobby Lashley on a potential match with Brock Lesnar:



“That’s the only reason I came back [to WWE] so everything that I’m doing around it, I don’t even know why I’m doing.”



[November 11th, 2019] — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 1, 2020

Who would you like to see win this match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!