Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble elimination record to be broken by 32-year-old star this year? Exploring the potential

Brock Lesnar's WWE return remains uncertain despite Royal Rumble 2025 being on the horizon. The Beast Incarnate is one of the most prevalent contenders in Royal Rumble history, bearing the record for the most eliminations in a single match. Lesnar set this record in the 2020 men's battle royal by eliminating 13 superstars.

However, with Brock Lesnar highly unlikely to contend at this years's PLE, some believe that 32-year-old star Jacob Fatu could break this record and shock fans. The Samoan Werewolf has been booked as a true monster since his arrival in WWE. As a member of The New Bloodline he has destroyed top names like Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in dominant fashion.

At the January 2025 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Fatu brutalized Strowman, leaving him bloodied in a display of sheer destruction. Given his strong booking, if Fatu enters the iconic 30-man match, he is expected to leave a lasting impact. This makes it even more possible that Triple H could book Jacob Fatu to break the record for most eliminations in a 30-man Royal Rumble match. If Fatu achieves this, he would not only solidify himself as a major singles star but also elevate his status and prove that he belongs in the main event scene.

Breaking a record set by someone as dominant as Brock Lesnar would be a massive statement. Since Fatu is not expected to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match, giving him the record for most eliminations could be the best way to showcase his dominance while maintaining his current momentum.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things unfold at Royal Rumble 2025 and whether Jacob Fatu once again proves his dominance when he enters the match.

What is Brock Lesnar's current status in WWE?

The latest report regarding Brock Lesnar's status in WWE has been a major dissatisfaction for fans of The Beast. According to the report, Lesnar's status remains unchanged backstage, with no significant movement toward his potential comeback.

Furthermore, the report confirms that WWE’s legal department is the primary reason behind his absence. The Beast can only return once he receives clearance from the legal team.

Once legal clearance is granted, Triple H will decide whether to allow Lesnar to return to the squared circle in the sports entertainment giant. This means there is still a possibility that Brock Lesnar will return someday, but only if the legal team gives the green light.

As of now, however, Royal Rumble 2025 seems highly unlikely to feature The Beast unless Triple H has secretly planned a shocking return for him.

