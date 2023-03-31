Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 match might not even be his biggest challenge of the night if one superstar returns

At WrestleMania 39, Brock Lesnar will meet Omos in one of the biggest challenges he's ever faced in the squared circle.

Lesnar accepted Omos' challenge not long ago. Since then, The Nigerian Giant has manhandled The Beast Incarnate twice. There haven't been many superstars in WWE who have dominated Lesnar as Omos did on two recent editions of RAW.

It goes without saying that defeating Omos would be a tough nut to crack for Lesnar at 'Mania. But what if WWE gives a massive surprise at the event with a big return? Bray Wyatt has been out of action for a while now. He feuded with Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania before a rumored health issue put him out of action.

Fans are aware that WWE had pitched the idea of a Brock Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt showdown at WrestleMania, which Lesnar rejected. Wyatt's return on The Grandest Stage Of Them All could present an intriguing scenario. Lesnar might somehow beat Omos after being handled like a ragdoll for a few minutes. This would help protect Omos despite the loss.

Immediately after Lesnar's win, the entire stadium goes pitch-black, and out comes Wyatt to a huge pop from the fans. An impromptu match kicks off right away, with Wyatt making short work of an already-exhausted Lesnar. This would, of course, require Lesnar to change his mind about a feud with Wyatt.

Wyatt's win over Brock Lesnar might breathe new life into his character

It's been about six months since Wyatt's WWE return. His aura has died down quite a bit. Many fans haven't been thrilled with his presentation on TV so far.

A victory over someone of the stature of Brock Lesnar at the biggest show of the year might just be what Bray Wyatt's waning gimmick needs. The win could then lead to a full-fledged feud between the two superstars, with Wyatt finally defeating Lesnar again at SummerSlam 2023, proving that his 'Mania win wasn't a fluke.

What do you think of this scenario? Is it too far-fetched, or is this something that you see realistically happening? Sound off in the comments below.

