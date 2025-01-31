Brock Lesnar's WWE future: Has The Beast Incarnate quietly retired?

Brock Lesnar has been out of WWE for a year and a half. His last appearance was at SummerSlam in August 2023, when his feud with Cody Rhodes ended.

Amid alleged legal implications, The Beast Incarnate has been written off TV, and there are no imminent plans for his return. Does that mean, though, that he has retired? The answer is no.

A few months ago, WWE CCO Triple H said that Brock Lesnar could return at some point in the future, but there is still no return timetable. As the issues remain, Brock is not expected to come back at the moment, so it is up to the legal team whether they will clear him soon or Lesnar will continue to be away from the company.

Moreover, despite speculation about a Royal Rumble return, there are no plans for it, meaning it will take even more time before the former world champion returns to the business.

Cody Rhodes considers rivalry with Brock Lesnar the most competitive battle he has had in wrestling career

Cody Rhodes's rivalry with Brock Lesnar lasted for months in 2023 before ending at SummerSlam in August 2023.

The American Nightmare emerged victorious, winning two of the three matches, before finishing his story at WrestleMania 40. Still, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion had nothing but high praise for his feud with The Beast Incarnate and explained why it has been the most competitive one in his wrestling career during an appearance at the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast.

"So, I don’t need to say this is… But I can tell you, if people ever wonder how real, wrestling can be, the three matches I had with Brock Lesnar are the most competitive....But also I remember, scared is probably an appropriate term. But just, that was the most aggressive, and I’ve been in fights and I’ve wrestled folk style, freestyle, did all that. That was the most real anything had ever been for me in the ring," Cody Rhodes said. [H/T WrestleZone]

That said, should Brock ever return to WWE, it would be interesting to see whether The Beast Incarnate would go after Cody for the championship.

