7 last-minute predictions for WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One - Bloodline to dominate, major change to titles, and more

WWE fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as the biggest show of the year is here. After a full year of waiting, especially during a long and exciting Road to WrestleMania 40 season, the epic two-night event begins later today.

Both nights of WrestleMania 40 look to be stacked. Some of the very best wrestlers in the world are booked for The Show of Shows over two nights. This includes the likes of Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, and Bayley, among others.

Seven matches have been announced for Night One. The card features three championship bouts and several big-time grudge matches. It will culminate with a tag team main event pitting some of the biggest names in wrestling history against each other.

This article will take a look at each match and offer a prediction on how it will end. This could also include post-match storytelling if it fits the specific bout in question. What will happen on Night One of WrestleMania 40?

Below are seven last-minute predictions for WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One.

#7. Carlito will turn heel against Rey Mysterio and Andrade

One of the matches announced for WWE WrestleMania XL Saturday is a tag team bout. The legendary Rey Mysterio will team up with Andrade to take on Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. This match was months in the making, but it was changed at the last minute.

Dragon Lee was initially supposed to be Rey's partner, but he was attacked backstage on Friday Night SmackDown. It is not clear who was responsible for the attack, but when Carlito found out it was Andrade working with Mysterio at WrestleMania and not him, there was some animosity.

On Night One of WrestleMania 40, Carlito may turn heel and cost Rey and Andrade the match. Not only might he attack The Master of the 619 and Andrade, but he may later reveal that it was he who assaulted Dragon Lee backstage.

#6. Gunther will defeat Sami Zayn

One major title match scheduled for WWE WrestleMania 40 is a bout between Gunther and Sami Zayn. The prized Intercontinental Championship will be on the line. This comes after The Ring General has had a record-long reign with the coveted title.

While Sami Zayn is the sentimental favorite going into the match, things likely won't go his way. There is a very real chance that despite his heart and courage, the Canadian performer will be put down by Gunther. After a nearly two-year-long reign, nobody has stopped The Ring General, and Sami likely is not the one to do it.

#5. Jade Cargill will dominate

A six-woman tag team match will be on the WWE WrestleMania XL Saturday lineup. Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai will battle Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. For some performers, this match was months or even years in the making.

Two interesting streaks are going into this bout. Bianca Belair is undefeated at WWE's biggest event of the year. Meanwhile, Asuka is at the other end of things. The Empress of Tomorrow is yet to win at The Show of Shows.

Unfortunately for Asuka, that will likely continue tonight. Jade Cargill's second in-ring match in WWE means she will be heavily showcased and likely booked to dominate. As a result, Jade will beat up the three Damage CTRL members and ultimately pin one of the performers.

#4. Jey Uso will win against his twin

A battle between brothers will take place at WWE WrestleMania XL Saturday. This follows a unique trend of a brother vs. brother match every 15 years following Bret "The Hitman" Hart vs. Owen Hart at WrestleMania 10 and Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 25.

This time around, it will be Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso. While both stars are extremely talented, Jey has been more heavily pushed as a singles performer. That will likely continue at WrestleMania XL. Main Event Jey Uso will hit his twin with a Superkick, a Uso Splash, and cover his brother for the win.

#3. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be split

An absolutely insane match has been booked for Night One of WrestleMania 40. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their gold against five high-quality teams.

Finn and Damian's opposition includes the Awesome Truth, DIY, New Catch Republic, The New Day, and A-Town Down Under. Each team has a strong chance of winning in its own right, but it will likely be two duos who may end up victorious.

DIY and New Catch Republic may be the two duos who are on the ladders and ready to pull the belts down. DIY will bring down the RAW Tag Team Championship while the duo of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne will do the same with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. This will then finally split the gold between the two brands.

#2. Rhea Ripley will defeat Becky Lynch

The Women's World Championship is one of two world titles female superstars can win in the Stamford-based company. The Women's World Championship belt is currently held by Rhea Ripley. She won the gold at last year's WrestleMania event. Tonight, The Eradicator will go one-on-one with Becky Lynch.

While many people hope to see The Man defeat Mami, nobody has been able to stop Rhea. It has not even really been close when it comes to putting an end to Ripley's title reign. Mami is dominating WWE and will continue to do so come WrestleMania 40. The Australian star will hit the Riptide on Becky and that will be a wrap for their bout.

#1. The Bloodline will stand tall

The main event of WWE WrestleMania XL Saturday will see The Bloodline battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If The Rock and Roman Reigns win, Cody's bout with The Tribal Chief on Sunday will be contested under "Bloodline Rules." However, if Rollins and Rhodes win, The Bloodline will not interfere in Reigns vs. Rhodes on Sunday.

While Cody and Seth certainly want to win the tag team match, The Rock and Roman Reigns will be the ones to stand tall. With Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa likely all present ringside, Cody and Seth will be outnumbered.

It also makes sense from a booking standpoint, as "Bloodline Rules" will allow any exciting and intriguing overbooking to take place on Sunday. Besides, they are not going to banish The Bloodline and keep The Rock away from Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

