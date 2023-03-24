Brock Lesnar once sent a terrifying message to fans after Seth Rollins was attacked on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar had a frightening reaction to the Seth Rollins fan attack incident while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show last year.

In November 2021, Seth Rollins was attacked by an unruly fan on an episode of WWE RAW. The incident quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter. It was later revealed that the fan was angry at Rollins after being scammed by a catfisher pretending to be the WWE Superstar.

Last year, WWE legend Brock Lesnar made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The Beast Incarnate was asked about the unfortunate fan attack incident. He made it very clear what would happen if someone tried it with him. Here's what Lesnar said:

"I FU**ING DARE SOMEBODY! I DARE THE NEXT FOOL!"

How did fans react to Brock Lesnar's warning back then?

Lesnar is one of the scariest wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle. To top it off, he leads an incredibly private life and doesn't like being bothered by fans, as mentioned in his 2011 book, Death Clutch. Here's how fans reacted to Lesnar's comments:

TOMATODavid @David66393582 @PatMcAfeeShow @BrockLesnar Brock Lesnar is the greatest man who ever lived. @PatMcAfeeShow @BrockLesnar Brock Lesnar is the greatest man who ever lived.

RC @DerockTheGod @PatMcAfeeShow @MysticMajors @BrockLesnar I just love Brock. Wish he would of transitioned to MMA earlier so he could of been champ for years!! @PatMcAfeeShow @MysticMajors @BrockLesnar I just love Brock. Wish he would of transitioned to MMA earlier so he could of been champ for years!!

While speaking about his aversion to crowds, Lesnar revealed in his book that his lifestyle has cost him a lot of money. Lesnar also made a surprising comment about fellow WWE legend Kane in his book. He wrote that he was jealous of Kane as the WWE Superstar always wore a mask on TV and thus fans couldn't recognize him when he was out in public. For those unaware, Lesnar wrote this while referencing Kane's WWE stint before he was unmasked in 2003.

Lesnar is currently scheduled for a huge first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39. He will face Omos in a battle of the giants at The Show of Shows. The Beast Incarnate would love to put The Nigerian Giant down in front of thousands of fans at the SoFi Stadium.

What was your reaction to Brock Lesnar's chilling comments reacting to the attack on Seth Rollins?

Poll : 0 votes