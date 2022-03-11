Brock Lesnar reveals why he is so successful in whatever he does

Current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has commented on why he is so successful in everything he does.

The Beast Incarnate will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a "champion vs champion" match. Apart from conquering WWE, Lesnar is also a former NCAA Wrestling Champion and UFC Heavyweight Champion. He also ended The Undertaker's famous streak at WrestleMania 30.

The 44-year-old recently spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” and explained that he puts his mind, heart, and soul into everything he does. He also expressed his dislike towards laziness and complacency.

“These things aren’t given to me people. I take them,'' Lesnar said. ''I f–king take everything that I want because I put my mind, my heart and my soul into it. I’m a butcher, I’m a farmer, I’m a father, I’m a husband. I put my whole f–king soul into everything I do. I don’t think people do that. Could you do your f–king job better? You probably could. I think everybody could. That’s the laziness, that’s the complacency. That’s what pisses me off.”

Brock Lesnar destroyed 4-men in the Elimination Chamber to begin his 10th reign as world champion

Brock Lesnar was absolutely ruthless inside the elimination chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The former UFC Champion entered the steel structure to compete against Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle and AJ Styles. The Almighty suffered an injury during the match which gave Lesnar the upper hand as the former was the favorite to potentially stop the beast.

The Beast Incarnate eliminated AJ Styles, Riddle and Seth Rollins shortly after entering to set up a finale with Austin Theory. The former Universal Champion applied an F5 from the top of the pod to win gold for the 10th time in his career.

