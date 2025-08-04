Brock Lesnar to soon dethrone current champion, not Cody Rhodes, after his WWE return? Exploring the possibility 

WWE SummerSlam saw Brock Lesnar make his sudden and shocking return to the company. While the online dirt sheets claimed that he was banned from the promotion due to his involvement in the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit, The Beast re-emerged after John Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. He F5’d Cena much like he did in 2012.This sparked the speculation that Brock Lesnar will now feud with John Cena during his retirement tour. But what if Lesnar has something else in mind and goes after a current champion who holds the title he has never held before, and chooses to defend it against Cena?According to rumors last year, Lesnar was set to face Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber. However, due to his involvement in the McMahon lawsuit, the company distanced itself from The Beast Incarnate. Now, with Lesnar back, this storyline could be done, especially now that Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion.Neither Brock Lesnar nor John Cena held the Intercontinental Championship in their entire careers. Since Cena already broke Ric Flair’s record at WrestleMania 41 to become a 17-time World Champion, what if WWE gives him a chance at winning the title that has evaded him for so long?While Mysterio has beaten the likes of Penta, AJ Styles, and more, he would be no match for The Beast Incarnate. Having Brock Lesnar beat Dirty Dom to win the Intercontinental Title will add more stakes to his feud with Cena. Lesnar could use the championship to lure The Franchise Player into a great feud. This would make an amazing final chapter in The Cenation Leader's story before he hangs up his boots. Right now, these are just speculations.Brock Lesnar’s return at WWE SummerSlam was under wrapsNo one could have imagined Brock Lesnar returning at SummerSlam. It was not reported or spoken about prior to the premium live event. Ahead of the show, it was made clear that WWE had no intention of working with Lesnar for the foreseeable future. However, behind the scenes, Triple H and his team had a tight lid on his return and were planning for a big surprise.The Beast’s return might not just be for a rivalry with Cena. WWE could also have him feud with Gunther. This was another match planned by the company that didn't materialize. Now that it seems WWE is okay with showcasing Brock, they could book this feud ahead of WrestleMania 42 or SummerSlam 2026, which will take place in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.