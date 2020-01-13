Brock Lesnar tipped to 'put over' popular star at Royal Rumble by 10-time Champion

Brock Lesnar is all set to take part in this year's Royal Rumble. With The Beast Incarnate entering in the first position, we are sure to see him in a lot of interesting situations before he is sent packing by someone - if at all that happens.

10-time Tag Team Champion Bully Ray spoke about how a confrontation between NXT Superstar Keith Lee would help make Lee into a megastar. Keith Lee is currently part of NXT and is all set to face Roderick Strong for the North-American Championship.

We talk about WrestleMania moments, how about a Royal Rumble moment?” “Lets MAKE Keith Lee, by having him go face to face with Brock Lesnar. That’s how you help a guy to get over. I’m talking about a moment in time. Keith Lee and Brock Lesnar face to face. The moment those two start staring at each other dead in the eyes? That place will come unglued. But [then] I wouldn’t put it past WWE to do something different.

While it is almost certain that Keith Lee will not be the one to eliminate Brock Lesnar in the match; a powerful showing against The Beast Incarnate will immediately increase the Moment Maker's spot in WWE.

Reports have revealed that Vince McMahon was impressed by Keith Lee at Survivor Series, so a spot featuring these two behemoths could certainly be a possibility at the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

