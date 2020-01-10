Former World Champion allegedly on the list of WWE Superstars to be sent back to NXT by Triple H and Vince McMahon

Major changes coming to NXT?

There is no denying that NXT has established itself as the third brand of WWE ever since becoming a mainstay on the USA Network. With former 'main roster' Superstars like Finn Balor and Tyler Breeze becoming full-time NXT Superstars, there have been reports that more and more WWE Superstars want to join the NXT roster.

As per SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue, two big names who are on Vince McMahon and Triple H's list of Superstars who want to go back to the Black and Yellow brand are Asuka and Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens recently said that he values the NXT World Championship as much as the WWE or Universal Championship, and this is something he genuinely believes, and rightly so. We are at a point where NXT is the third brand and their championship is a world Championship.

There was a short list of people, in fact, there is a short list of people discussed between Triple H and Vince McMahon as to what superstars from raw/sd want to come to NXT. Asuka is someone I've mentioned to be on the list. She has been having a discussion on visiting or being involved in NXT. Kevin Owens is also on that list, someone who is interested in returning to NXT and that could happen at the next shakeup. However he does have a very strong push right now so it wouldn't be very surprising if he has been convinced to stay.

Kevin Owens had appeared at NXT Takeover: WarGames and taken part in the wargames match as part of team Ciampa. While that was just a one-off appearance, having The Prizefighter and former Universal Champion join NXT would give a huge boost to the third brans of WWE.

