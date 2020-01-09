Former Champion rumored to return to WWE very soon

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax has been out of action for around 8 months after suffering ACL tears on both her knees.

The Total Divas star had become a valuable part of the WWE roster as a monstrous heel. Cagesideseats has reported that Jax has been seen shooting for vignettes which indicates that she will most likely be making a return very soon.

Nia Jax is filming for either a documentary or vignettes related to her return, another sign she should be back on television very soon.

It had been reported earlier that Nia Jax would be looking to make her in-ring return in early 2020, which seems to be corroborated by these new facts. Nia Jax had uploaded a video of her training at the performance center a few weeks back stating that she is 'testing out her new knees'.

It is not clear as of now which brand Nia Jax will return to. While she has been a major force on RAW, it is possible that Jax returns to SmackDown. It has been speculated by fans that Nia Jax may join the recently reunited faction of Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Return at Royal Rumble?

Jax is a powerhouse performer and will surely be a huge asset to WWE upon her return. With the Women's Royal Rumble all set to take place at the Royal Rumble PPV, there is a high chance that the 35-year-old makes her return as part of the match.

Nia Jax made history last year as she became the only competitor to have taken part in two Royal Rumble matches on the same night - the men's and women's royal rumbles.

Would you like to see Nia Jax return at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section!

