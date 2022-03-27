5 of Brock Lesnar's best WrestleMania matches

Current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest superstars ever. He's done it all in WWE and is a household name. Lesnar's star power is undeniable, having mixed it up in WWE and UFC. Such a megastar is always a shoo-in for WrestleMania.

Over the years, The Beast Incarnate has contested many matches at 'Mania. He's main-evented the show four times, winning and losing twice each. He will now headline WrestleMania for the fifth time.

In a Winner Takes All Title For Title Match, Lesnar (WWE Champion) will lock horns with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The presence of Lesnar and Reigns elevates WrestleMania's biggest main event in many years.

As the 38th edition of The Show of Shows approaches, we rank the top five Brock Lesnar matches at WrestleMania:

#5. Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H (WrestleMania 29)

Lesnar and HHH had violence on their minds.

Brock Lesnar and Triple H's rivalry saw them contest a trifecta of matches, with the second one coming at WrestleMania 29. Having triumphed in their first encounter, Lesnar held all the cards.

The Beast forced his opponent to sign a contract without knowing the stipulations. After The Game signed on the dotted line, it was revealed to be a No Holds Barred Match with his career on the line.

In a violent affair, the two went to war at WrestleMania. In the end, Lesnar failed to overcome his determined opponent, who won after hitting a Pedigree onto the steel steps.

#4. Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg (WrestleMania 33)

As far as redemption arcs go, it doesn't get sweeter than the Lesnar-Goldberg rivalry. Having wrestled one of the worst WrestleMania matches with little interest, it took thirteen years for the pair to redeem themselves.

Tired of constantly losing to the former World Heavyweight Champion, Lesnar challenged Goldberg to a showdown at WrestleMania 33. The stakes were raised when the latter won the Universal title and put it on the line.

The Beast and Goldberg exorcized the ghosts of WrestleMania XX and showcased a great five-minute contest that was action-packed from start to finish. After absorbing each other's best shots, Lesnar won the Universal Championship.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 35)

Lesnar and Rollins wrestled one of the best WrestleMania openers of all time.

WrestleMania 35 was one to forget for Brock Lesnar as he lost his Universal title to Seth Rollins. However, the match was a three-minute heart-in-mouth affair, popping the crowd to a crazy degree.

An irate Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman announced at the start of the show that he intended on defending his title as early as possible. This decision would haunt The Beast, as his match with Rollins got booked to open the show.

The Architect left nothing to chance as he went at his opponent from the bell. Three stomps followed a low blow for the shocking win and massive cheers from the 82,265 fans.

#2. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (vs. Seth Rollins, WrestleMania 31)

One of the most interesting matches in WWE history took place at WrestleMania 31 when Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns wrestled in a brutal war of attrition. The shock twist and conclusion were WWE creative at their best.

In a match that saw the origin story of Suplex City, the final act was the defining bit. With Lesnar and Reigns down, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank, making it a Triple-Threat Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins and his opponents' excellent exchange kept the crowd guessing. Rollins won the match by pinning his former Shield brother and stealing Lesnar's title. Michael Cole called it "The Heist of the Century," and fans worldwide agreed.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania XIX)

Lesnar's first WrestleMania main event was a splendid outing.

Brock Lesnar's first WrestleMania main event came against his longtime friend and rival Kurt Angle. Having won the Royal Rumble Match, Lesnar earned the right to face WWE Champion Angle at WrestleMania XIX.

The two former amateur wrestlers contested a great match, giving it a big fight feel. However, the wrestling world remembers the bout for its shocking end where Lesnar jammed his neck after botching a Shooting Star Press.

Angle assisted The Beast in improvising the finish. The match ended when Lesnar hit the F5 to win the title. Despite the rushed ending, it was a phenomenal match worthy of the main event slot.

