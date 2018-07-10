Brock Lesnar UFC promo: 5 talking points for WWE fans

UFC surprised MMA fans around the globe on the eve of UFC 226 with Lesnar storming to the octagon to get into Daniel Cormier's face. The beast made his intentions clear that he’s coming for the heavyweight division and all he wants is the heavyweight title belt.

With all the shoving and screaming, Lesnar has put the entire UFC heavyweight division on notice. The former UFC heavyweight champion holds a 5-3 record in MMA and will look to bolster his stats inside the octagon.

With his UFC return confirmed it remains to be seen how WWE proceeds from here on. The reigning universal champion- Brock Lesnar isn’t scheduled to appear anytime soon but with his UFC ban expiring in 6 months, WWE's horizon may change in this period.

Brock has held the title for more than 460 days making his heir to the throne all the more special. It remains to be seen who disposes of the beast at the top of food chain and be the first man to rule Monday night raw post-Lesnar era.

With all that said, its time to discuss some points with the WWE fans

#1 Lesnar will definitely be gone for good this time

This was Lesnar's second stint with WWE and it is fair to say it was terrific for the beast. WWE managed to put Lesnar as a man-eating beast who can dismantle anyone, anytime. The beast has been portrayed as an indestructible force, someone who can take out dozens of men singlehandedly.

From breaking Undertaker's streak to decimating legends like Triple H, John Cena, Goldberg and many more Brock has been the force on Monday Night Raw. He has held the Universal Title for a record 460+days thus breaking CM Punk’s tally of 434 days on the course.

His record is impressive in cross-brand matches as well with victories over the likes of Randy Orton and AJ Styles to show for. He left Randy Orton bleeding at Summerslam 2016 and got Raw 1 up against Smackdown.

The most memorable part of Lesnar's second innings with WWE will be his match against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania. Lesnar did what no other man could do- break the streak. The whole WWE universe was shocked upon hearing that the streak was broken. Beating the Deadman at Wrestlemania is something not many men can boast of.

But everything comes to an end and it seems brocks WWE venture is coming to an end. With brock returning to UFC and his WWE contract on the verge of expiration, it is hard to see Lesnar come back for a 3rd stint. Vince McMahon is a genius and knows it very well that it is time for brock to say goodbye.