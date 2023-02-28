Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39: Comparing the WWE stars' height, weight, and win-loss records

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos has been confirmed for WrestleMania 39, and no, we didn't forget to put a 'not' there. It's happening at The Show of Shows following the events of this week's episode of RAW, with The Beast accepting the challenge The Nigerian Giant issued last week.

Lesnar and Omos' wrestling styles are built upon imposing their will on their opponents. Their physicality and power-based offense means it should, at the very least, be a stiff matchup of heavy blows.

Now that they are set to clash at WrestleMania 39, let's look at their heights, weights, and win-loss records to see who has the edge.

Brock Lesnar

Height: 191 cm/6'3"

Weight: 130 kg/286 lb

Wins: 172

Losses: 70

Win % in WWE: 69.47%

Omos

Height: 221 cm/7'3"

Weight: 183 kg/403 lb

Wins: 75

Losses: 43

Win % in WWE: 63.56%

One can see that Brock Lesnar has the edge in the wins department despite wrestling way more matches than Omos. It is a testament to his longevity and commitment to staying at the top of the mountain.

The latter has the edge in the physical stats department by a considerable margin. He will need all that and more to topple The Conqueror at WrestleMania 39.

Brock Lesnar accepts Omos' challenge on Monday Night RAW

Brock Lesnar appeared on RAW this week to respond to Omos and MVP. He was a guest on MVP's VIP Lounge and made sure to make the host uncomfortable on his show by being the calm-scary cowboy.

Lesnar told MVP to sell the fight to him, which he duly did. After Porter hyped Omos up and suggested that he couldn't lay a finger on the Nigerian Giant, The Beast was sold. He accepted the challenge and proposed a toast, with him drinking his own stuff and MVP some champagne.

At The Conqueror's insistence, the former Hurt Business member took a sip of Lesnar's drink and accidentally spat it on his face. He tried to make amends by helping him clean it off but received an F5 for his troubles.

The two titans will collide at WrestleMania 39 in what should be an incredibly physical matchup.

