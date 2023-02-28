How tall are WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Omos? Real heights revealed ahead of their WrestleMania 39 match

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos has now been added to the WrestleMania 39 card. The heavyweight clash is currently the only non-title match scheduled for the Showcase of the Immortals as of now.

The Beast Incarnate accepted the challenge issued by MVP on behalf of Omos on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. Appearing as a guest on the MVP Lounge show, Brock asked the former United States Champion to sell the fight to him, which he did by stating Lesnar would never F5 or suplex The Nigerian Giant.

Fighting Omos at WrestleMania 39 will be a massive challenge for Brock Lesnar. During the Crown Jewel proceedings last year, The Nigerian Giant's weight was billed at 416 pounds. To add to that terrifying stat is his height of 7 feet 3 inches. Meanwhile, former UFC star Brock Lesnar stands at a height of 6 feet 3 inches.

Naturally, it could be difficult for Brock Lesnar to pick the 400-pound behemoth, and his opponent also carries a huge height advantage.

The match is destined to be a battle of behemoths as the former WWE Champion will look to make an example out of Omos. However, with MVP by his side, the Nigerian Giant could be at an advantage, thanks to the former's underhanded tactics.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39 was apparently a change of plans

The Beast Incarnate wasn't always pitched for a program against The Nigerian Giant. Their showdown was reportedly a change of plans, as per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

"I can say [it] was a change. They actually planned out most of this card further in advance than usual, to Paul Levesque's credit, probably.", said Meltzer. "I can't say the day that the Lesnar match changed, but I do know there were changes in the card in the last week or two."

Both Brock and Omos experienced defeat in their last premium live event fight. The Beast Incarnate lost to Bobby Lashley via Disqualification at the Royal Rumble, while The Nigerian Giant failed to put down a rampaging Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel.

It remains to be seen how the two men will fare.

