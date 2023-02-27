WWE Raw Preview: Brock Lesnar returning tonight in Grand Rapids to accept Omos' challenge?

Brock Lesnar's return on WWE RAW has been looming over the minds of fans since the Elimination Chamber. Following his controversial defeat to Bobby Lashley, the beast disappeared, although there was a gigantic challenge waiting for him.

The Beast Incarnate was heavily rumored to be fighting either Lashley or Gunther at WrestleMania. It would have been a fitting continuation after the Men's Royal Rumble. However, Omos stepped up last week and issued a challenge to Lesnar. Their match will be officially confirmed if Brock returns tonight.

In this WWE RAW Preview, we will check whether Brock Lesnar will accept Omos' challenge from last week. According to the latest reports, The Beast fighting The Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania 39 is a huge possibility. Dave Meltzer confirmed that Lesnar's opponent was changed midway through the 'Mania plans.

"I can say [it] was a change. They actually planned out most of this (Lesnar's) card further in advance than usual, to Paul Levesque's credit, probably.", said Meltzer. "I can't say the day that the Lesnar match changed, but I do know there were changes in the card in the last week or two." (H/T WrestlingInc)

While Bobby Lashley is busy with Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW, Intercontinental Champion Gunther will face the winner of the 20-Man Battle Royale during a live event on March 12. The bout at Madison Square Garden seemingly nullifies all chances of a potential Lesnar vs. Gunther scene.

WWE RAW Preview: How does Brock Lesnar feel about facing Omos at WrestleMania 39?

It may not come off as a surprise to some fans that Brock Lesnar is a bit picky about his opponents. He likes and dislikes certain wrestlers, which proves troublesome for the WWE creative. The Beast refuses to fight whom he doesn't acknowledge, but that wasn't the case for Omos.

We already discussed how Lesnar could pop up on the upcoming show in this WWE RAW Preview. To further support his participation with Omos at WrestleMania 39, Dave Meltzer alsoi clarified that the 10-time world champion was not being forced into the program.

"If Brock really didn’t want to do it, it wouldn’t happen. Whether it’s Vince McMahon or whoever is telling him that. So Brock couldn’t have hated it that much."

Brock Lesnar hasn't fought Omos before in a singles bout. Both superstars were part of the 2022 and 2023 editions of the multi-man Royal Rumble match, though.

