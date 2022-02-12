3 WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar likes to work with and 2 he probably does not

Brock Lesnar is arguably the toughest superstar in WWE. He has battled the strongest men the company has ever produced and put them down one by one.

Over the years, Lesnar has worked well with Paul Heyman by his side. However, he has shown a completely different side to himself in his current run in the company.

There are many superstars backstage who are afraid of sharing the same ring with The Beast Incarnate. At the same time, there are a few superstars with whom Lesnar likes to work with.

Meanwhile, there are a handful of names with whom Lesnar probably doesn’t like working with or won’t work with in the future. With that in mind, take a look at the three superstars Brock Lesnar likes working with in WWE, and two he probably doesn’t.

#5. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins has earned Brock Lesnar’s respect

The list of people Brock Lesnar has put over in his WWE career isn’t very long. One of the superstars who sits at the top of that list is Seth Rollins. In 2019, the two men had a long rivalry for the Universal Championship that saw them compete in multiple premium live events.

They had their first match at WrestleMania 35 that was won by Rollins. The Beast Incarnate got his revenge at Extreme Rules where he took the title back from The Visionary. Rollins then pinned Lesnar for a second time at SummerSlam to become the Universal Champion again.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Rollins spoke about how the two men met backstage and bonded over a six-pack of his favorite beers. He also revealed that Brock Lesnar had some good ideas for their match.

“Initially when the card first came out, we were supposed to go on right before them [first women’s main event]. Brock was like ‘No, we need to do something different. It’s going to hurt both matches if they’re back-to-back… It’s going to take the wind out of the sails of both finishes,” Rollins said.

In December 2019, Seth Rollins also spoke about The Beast Incarnate’s reputation backstage in a Gorilla Position live show. The Visionary revealed that he earned Lesnar’s respect and got to know him better.

“Oh yeah, loves the banter, that one. You know what, man, he’s an interesting dude. He certainly… everything you’ve heard about him and read about him is dead on. There’s no exaggeration. But the truth is when you get to know him and you get the opportunity to get in there and earn his respect – because you do have to earn it – he is absolutely one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet, period, when he wants to show up, when he really wants to.”

It looks like Rollins and Lesnar have bonded well over the years, and like to work with each other. Fans have already seen the two men share the ring a couple of times since their Universal Championship feud.

