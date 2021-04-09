Former WWE Champion says he earned Brock Lesnar's respect backstage

Seth Rollins has revealed he earned Brock Lesnar’s respect during their WWE Universal Championship rivalry.

The former Shield member took part in a Gorilla Position live show alongside his fiancée, Becky Lynch, in December 2019. However, his complimentary comments about Lesnar have only just been uploaded to the podcast’s YouTube channel.

Discussing Lesnar’s backstage reputation, Rollins joked that The Beast engages in banter with other WWE Superstars in the locker room. He also praised his former on-screen rival’s ability as an in-ring performer.

“Oh yeah, loves the banter, that one. You know what, man, he’s an interesting dude. He certainly… everything you’ve heard about him and read about him is dead on. There’s no exaggeration. But the truth is when you get to know him and you get the opportunity to get in there and earn his respect – because you do have to earn it – he is absolutely one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet, period, when he wants to show up, when he really wants to.”

Rollins believes Lesnar “changed the game” as an in-ring talent. He said “anything can happen at any moment” when a WWE Superstar is stood across the ring from the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins’ 2019 rivalry

Seth Rollins became known as The Beastslayer during his feud with Brock Lesnar

In 2019, Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 and SummerSlam to win the Universal Championship on two occasions. The storyline also included Lesnar cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on his rival at Extreme Rules.

The Lesnar vs. Rollins match at WrestleMania 35 was supposed to take place before the main event between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey. However, when Lesnar showed up at the arena, he requested for his match to open the pay-per-view instead.

Speaking in his WWE 365 documentary in 2019, Rollins said he only found out about the change of plan during the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show. The Beastslayer went on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a match that lasted two minutes and 30 seconds.

