5 Finishes to Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2021- Newest WWE Star assaults The Beast Incarnate? 

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have clashed many times in the past but their upcoming encounter at Crown Jewel is guaranteed to be very different. It is not The Big Dog, but The Tribal Chief who will take center stage. It's a brand new version of The Beast Incarnate as well, with the Viking hairdo. Trust us, when we say that the earth will shake with the enormity of this massive encounter.

But will Brock Lesnar wrench back the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns' grasp? Will Roman Reigns continue to reign as the undisputed face of Friday nights with the ultimate prize in sports entertainment? Or could a wild card throw all of these plans into disarray?

How surprised were you when this match was announced? Did you think Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar would be saved for a stage like WrestleMania 36 instead?

Please feel free to share your thoughts, views, and comments, in the section below. How do you think this match should play out?

#5 Wild card: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns lose to 'The Demon' Finn Balor

Yes, Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns is scheduled to take place at Extreme Rules which happens BEFORE the upcoming Brock Lesnar match. Also, remember how heavily protected 'The Demon King' avatar has even been on the WWE main roster. Maybe the Irish Superstar wins the upcoming match and the match in Saudi Arabia too! WWE could add Balor to the existing match to make it even bigger!

If WWE wants to create a brand new star in Balor, who's at the same level as these two established stars, this is a possibility. Remember how Chris Jericho beat both Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock on the same night? If Vince McMahon has faith in Balor, he could achieve a similar feat.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam