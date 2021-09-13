WWE planning "passing-of-the-torch" WrestleMania match between Brock Lesnar and 21-year-old star – Reports

WWE is reportedly discussing a match featuring Brock Lesnar and Gable Steveson in what is being dubbed a "passing-of-the-torch" moment.

Olympic gold medalist Steveson recently signed a deal with the WWE. The 21-year-old star is excited to begin this new journey. Many Steveson fans are speculating about possible matches featuring him and top WWE Superstars.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has already started discussing a "passing-of-the-torch" match between Lesnar and Steveson.

"It's already been teased and talked about that (Brock) Lesnar would eventually wrestle him in a passing-of-the-torch type moment at a WrestleMania," said Meltzer. (H/T to F4WOnline)

Brock Lesnar and Gable Steveson are good friends

Steveson is close to Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Steveson considers Lesnar a mentor and a role model. The 21-year-old Olympic star recalls being scared when he first met The Beast Incarnate:

“I was scared as hell of him. Dude came up and he’s about 6-3, 6-4, he’s put together and he was actually ripped. I was like, he’s bigger than I thought, this was the first time I’d seen him in person. But honestly, it’s cool to have that mentor, that role model in my life, and have him do everything that I want to do in such a dominating fashion, it’s cool because he can tell me how he did it and things I can do better," said Gable.

Lesnar is one of the greatest athletes to ever step foot in a wrestling ring. He has done it all in WWE – be it winning the Royal Rumble, holding the Money In The Bank briefcase, or headlining WrestleMania.

Lesnar's feud with Kurt Angle during the Ruthless Aggression Era gave fans a series of classic matches. Many are dubbing Steveson a modern-day Angle and would love to see him collide with Lesnar on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

What do you think? Would you like to see Brock Lesnar and Gable Steveson go at it in a "passing-of-the-torch" moment at The Show of Shows?

