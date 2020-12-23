Broken Skull Sessions - 10 Things we learned from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre 

Drew McIntyre has been the defining figure in WWE throughout 2020. From his Royal Rumble win back in January, his WrestleMania victory over Brock Lesnar, and then later his win over Randy Orton to take back the WWE Championship, The Scottish Warrior has carried the company during these testing times.

McIntyre has been one of the top Superstars in WWE throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and ended the year by joining Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on his Broken Skull Sessions podcast earlier this week.

McIntyre, who was fresh off his TLC victory over AJ Styles and The Miz, was able to reveal some personal, yet interesting facts about his 19 years in the business. Here are just 10 things that the WWE Universe learned from his appearance.

#10 Drew McIntyre's response when WWE told him he was going to be signed

Drew McIntyre wasn't a Superstar who was signed to WWE straight off the bat. He had already worked in the business for six years before he landed a tryout and even explained that John Laurinaitis wasn't present. This meant that McIntyre's initial tryout didn't lead to him being signed, but when he was called back six months later, Laurinaitis was prepared to sign him.

McIntyre revealed that as part of that conversation with Johnny Ace, he tried to maintain his confidence so when Laurinaitis told him he was thinking of signing him, Drew responded with "I'm thinking of letting you."

#9 McIntyre wasn't prepared for WWE

Drew McIntyre was thrown in the deep end when he was signed with WWE since he noted that Howard Finkle told him over the phone that he would be joining SmackDown almost immediately.

This led to McIntyre making his on-screen debut but knowing very little about how wrestling for TV worked. McIntyre revealed that he was in the middle of a match live on WWE TV when he locked in a hold and the referee told him to work the hard cam.

This was when McIntyre looked around before responding "what's a hard cam?"