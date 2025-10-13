  • home icon
  Bron Breakker to add 3-time WWE Universal Champion to his Vision after betraying Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

Bron Breakker to add 3-time WWE Universal Champion to his Vision after betraying Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 13, 2025 17:19 GMT
WWE - Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty
Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker celebrate with Paul Heyman during Wrestlepalooza - Source: Getty

WWE RAW after Crown Jewel 2025 ended with a shocking and memorable moment as The Vision betrayed Seth Rollins. Hence, it now appears that Rollins is out of the faction. In a shocking twist, Bron Breakker could add a three-time Universal Champion to the stable as Seth's replacement.

In the main event of the show, CM Punk emerged as the next challenger for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match. However, he, alongside Knight, was ambushed by The Vision post-match.

Following this chaos, Bron Breakker turned against The Visionary and attacked him with a Spear, to Paul Heyman's surprise. Breakker then cajoled Bronson Reed to deliver a massive Tsunami to Seth. This forced Heyman to join forces with The Bronsons and raise their hands to end the show. Given this incident, the 27-year-old might add Brock Lesnar to this Vision in a shocking twist.

The Beast Incarnate already teased an alliance with Paul Heyman at Wrestlepalooza when the WWE Hall of Famer introduced him before his match against John Cena. In a massive possibility, Heyman could convince Lesnar to officially join the heel faction now that Seth is gone. That said, this angle is speculative.

Also, considering that The Visionary finally achieved his goal of defeating Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel to become the second-ever Crown Jewel Champion in history, it will be interesting to see how things unfold for him going forward.

WWE could finally strip Seth Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship

So far, 2025 has seemingly been a great year for Seth Rollins. He has climbed to the top of the men's division as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and has also added the Crown Jewel Championship to his collection. However, it now appears that Rollins' reign might be hanging by a thread.

Over the past months, The Visionary has gone all out to make sure that CM Punk doesn't become a champion again after returning to the Stamford-based promotion. He cost Punk a potential Undisputed WWE Championship victory over John Cena at Night of Champions. He cashed his Money in the Bank Contract on The Straight Edge Superstar to win the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam a few minutes after the latter defeated Gunther to win the gold.

Given that CM Punk has now secured another World Title shot against Rollins, he could finally pull off a massive win to capture the title, especially now that Seth is kicked out of The Vision, as part of a blockbuster storyline.

That said, this angle is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

