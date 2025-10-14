  • home icon
  Bron Breakker to introduce debuting female star as Becky Lynch's replacement in The Vision? Possibility explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 14, 2025 20:02 GMT
Bron Breakker reacts during 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty

Bron Breakker appears to be the current leader of The Vision. On the latest episode of RAW, he and Bronson Reed surprisingly turned against Seth Rollins and attacked him, closing the show with Paul Heyman raising their hands in victory. Given this incident, Breakker might now introduce a debuting female star as Becky Lynch's replacement in the heel faction.

Rollins and The Vision started the show with an in-ring promo in which he celebrated his victory over Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. However, he stated that he didn't require the help of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, or Paul Heyman to achieve any success in WWE. This possibly resulted in the heels kicking him out of the stable before RAW went off the air.

Following the situation, The Unpredictable Bada*s might introduce Izzi Dame as Becky Lynch's replacement. The Man was revealed as the newest member of The Vision at Clash in Paris, where she helped Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. Now that The Visionary has been expelled from the stable, it's seemingly clear that Lynch is effectively out of the group.

In a shocking twist, Bron Breakker might introduce Izzi Dame as the newest member of his Vision upon her potential in the main roster. The 26-year-old signed with WWE in 2022 and made her in-ring debut on NXT the following year. Moreover, given that Dame is Breakker's real-life partner, he could help her make it to the main roster and join his faction as Lynch's replacement.

That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed.

Why WWE should keep Bron Breakker away from CM Punk

CM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match this week to earn a World Heavyweight Championship shot against Seth Rollins. After the match, the babyfaces were attacked by The Vision before they ultimately turned against Rollins.

Given this situation, many now believe that this incident has presented The Second City Saint with an opportunity to finally get his retribution against The Visionary by dethroning him to capture the gold. Hence, the creative team can't seemingly afford to have Punk lose another world title match by adding Bron Breakker to the storyline.

Booking CM Punk to lose to Rollins, possibly due to an interference from Breakker, could undermine his standing as a strong competitor in the world championship picture. That said, it will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has in store for the superstars going forward.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

