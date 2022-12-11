Bron Breakker's next opponent for the NXT Championship has been determined in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.

Five superstars, including Axiom, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, Carmelo Hayes, and JD McDonagh, all fought for the right to become the number-one contender for the coveted title. Only one would emerge victorious and earn a shot at the gold.

The Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline kicked off with McDonagh and Axiom. The former tried to blindside the masked wrestler while he was still entering the ring. Axiom responded by hitting a nasty-looking Suicide Dive to the former Cruiserweight Champion on the outside.

Carmelo then made his way to the ring as the third person in the match. He quickly got a nearfall after entering the match after delivering a leg drop on Axiom, but JD broke up the pin. Later on, McDonagh hit a moonsault on Axiom, but Hayes took advantage and pinned Axiom to score the first fall.

Grayson Waller then ran to the ring and hit a double rolling cutter on Axiom and JD. He successfully pinned both of them to score two points. The next pinfall was scored by Axiom, who pinned Waller to earn a point. Towards the end of the match, every competitor had two points except JD, who had zero.

The match ended after Carmelo sent Axiom crashing face-first onto the canvas with a top rope move, forcing Grayson Waller to pull him out of the ring while he was making the cover to take advantage of the situation himself. Waller got the three count as the time ended, with him having the highest points. He is now the new number-one contender for the NXT Championship.

