Bron Breakker's real-life girlfriend to help him against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan? Exploring the possibility

By Thomas Crack
Modified Apr 11, 2025 09:05 GMT
Will Bron Breakker ever win a world title in WWE? (Photo Credit: Instagram)
Will Bron Breakker ever win a world title in WWE? (Photo Credit: Breakker's Instagram handle)

This past Monday on RAW, the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker once again got involved in a physical altercation with The Judgment Day after he viciously speared Carlito on the ramp.

Since becoming a part of WWE, the son of the Hall of Famer Rick Steiner has impressed fans with his high-octane moves, with his spear to The Judgment Day member this week adding another viral moment to his already large back catalog.

This huge spear prompted a reaction from many, both in and out of the company, most notably Bron's real-life girlfriend and fellow WWE star, Izzi Dame, who reacted to the move on social media.

Check out Dame's post below:

Izzi Dame currently performs on NXT. Meanwhile, with Bron currently feuding with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, Dame may look to make her presence known on the main roster either pre- or post-WrestleMania, as WWE could set up a feud between the two couples.

What are Bron Breakker's goals for the rest of 2025?

Having been on the main roster for just over a year, Bron Breakker has already established himself as one of the most popular superstars on either RAW or SmackDown.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, the Intercontinental Champion hinted that he may have even greater championship goals to accomplish before 2025 is all said and done.

"It's hard to predict where I'll be at the end or middle of this year, but I think we need to be talking about the World Heavyweight Championship at some point. Whether it's Gunther, Jey Uso, or whoever... As I continue to rise and move in the right direction, it's only going to be so long before I'm up there too."
Bron Breakker is set to compete at his first WrestleMania later this month as he looks to defend the Intercontinental Title against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way match.

