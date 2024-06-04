Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov: Know their history in WWE

Bron Breakker defeated Ricochet during the latest episode of WWE RAW. After the match, The Big Bad Booty Nephew attempted to cause further damage but Ilja Dragunov and other WWE officials rushed out to save Ricochet. The Mad Dragon took on Bron with a few punches and knocked him over the barricade, leading to an intense staredown between the two.

WWE may be heading towards a Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov rivalry on the main roster. Both superstars, who have won the NXT Championship in the past, have a lot of history between them from their time in the white and gold brand, and fans can further expect them to collide on the main roster sooner or later.

They both were at the top of the food chain in NXT between 2022-2023, competing for the top prize. Their paths crossed in a Triple Threat Match back in 2022, when Bron Breakker was the NXT Champion. The Big Bad Booty Nephew emerged victorious on that occasion by pinning the third competitor in the match, JD McDonagh.

They faced each other once more last year in a singles match on NXT television. This time, it was The Mad Dragon who emerged victorious over Bron Breakker. It will be interesting to see if their current interactions on Monday Night RAW lead to a major match down the line.

A major match could be added to WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Bron Breakker's recent behavior has been concerning, with his unwarranted attacks on Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov raising eyebrows among officials, including RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. Despite suspensions and fines, Bron continues to wreak havoc.

Both Ricochet and Dragunov will be eager to get back at the former NXT Champion. Pearce may book a Triple Threat Match involving the three men for the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

The premium live event will take place on June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

