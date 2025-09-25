Bronson Reed to bring back this former WWE star as the newest member of The Vision? Exploring Crown Jewel possibility 

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are riding high after defeating The Usos at WWE Wrestlepalooza. While Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch failed to score the victory in their Mixed Tag Team Match against CM Punk and AJ Lee, Reed and Breakker made sure The Vision's dominance was intact.

The next premium live event on WWE's calendar is Crown Jewel, which is set to take place on October 11 in Perth, Australia. As the company prepares to host the marquee event outside Saudi Arabia for the first time, fans are wondering what surprises may unfold next month. In a shocking scenario, Bronson Reed may bring a fellow Australian, Shane Haste, to The Vision at the upcoming premium live event.

Shane Haste, better known to WWE fans as Shane Thorne, was part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2016 to 2021. He was released from his contract on November 18, 2021. Now that the global juggernaut is headed to Perth, the creative team could bring Shane back as the newest member of The Vision.

Interestingly, Bronson Reed shares a lot of history with Shane Thorne. The Australians were a part of the stable called TMDK (The Mighty Don't Kneel), competing together in promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and Melbourne City Wrestling. Shane celebrated his 40th birthday on September 24, and on this occasion, The Aus-zilla took to his Instagram story to send birthday greetings to his former stablemate.

The former stablemates could reunite in WWE now, and Crown Jewel could be the perfect stage to bring the 40-year-old back. Fans at RAC Arena would surely love to see a hometown hero shockingly return to the global juggernaut.

Meanwhile, adding him may ensure The Vision continues its dominance in WWE. That said, this is unlikely to happen, as Shane Haste is currently under contract with NJPW.

Bronson Reed recalls WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H's reassurance during his injury-related hiatus

At Survivor Series: WarGames last year, Bronson Reed teamed with the new Bloodline to face the OG Bloodline and CM Punk in a WarGames Match. During the bout, The Aus-Zilla launched himself from the top of the cage in an attempt to take out Roman Reigns, but he came crashing down on a table, as The Second City Saint came to OTC1's rescue at the last moment.

The Australian landed awkwardly on his ankle, suffering an injury. Reed was sidelined for almost six months before returning at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24 earlier this year as the newest member of The Vision.

During a recent interview with Busted Open, Reed opened up about how Triple H offered reassurance while he was away from in-ring competition, revealing that The Game told him that he didn't need to worry about his spot on the roster.

He said:

"I was lucky enough; a few weeks after my surgery, Hunter rang me, and I had a conversation with him. I remember him saying, ‘Don’t worry about your spot,’ because that’s what everyone worries about. He said, ‘When you’re good and healthy, you’ll come back and be in a good spot.'"

The Australian has been prominently featured on television since his return. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for 'Big' Bronson Reed.

