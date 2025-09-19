"A man of his word" - 330 lb WWE monster on Triple H reassurance through horrific injury

A popular WWE Superstar recently discussed what the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, told him while he was away from in-ring competition with an injury. The name in question is Bronson Reed.

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Bronson Reed suffered a brutal ankle injury after he jumped from the top of the steel cage, attempting to hit a Tsunami on Roman Reigns. Reed was out of action for months due to this setback. Many believed the star would no longer have a spot in the main event scene upon his eventual return to WWE TV. However, things were completely different in Bronson's case, as he was paired with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, keeping his spot as a main event star in WWE.

During a recent interview on Busted Open, 'Big' Bronson Reed revealed that after a few weeks of his surgery, Triple H called to assure him that his injury wouldn't have any effect on his spot within the company.

"I was lucky enough, a few weeks after my surgery, Hunter rang me and I had a conversation with him. I remember him saying, ‘Don’t worry about your spot,’ because that’s what everyone worries about. He said, ‘When you’re good and healthy, you’ll come back and be in a good spot,'" he said.

Reed added that he took The Game's word and made sure he was better than ever after returning from his injury. Bronson also revealed that he got to know about his alliance with The Vision a few days before his comeback, and it worked out perfectly for him.

"I kept him as a man of his word, and I didn’t even think about what I was going to come back to; I just made sure to be the best I could be with my injury and everything for when I was ready to return. I didn’t know about any of the Vision stuff until a few days before. It was one of those things where it was, 'Okay, this is our thing,' and it worked out," he added.

Check out the interview below:

WWE star Bronson Reed revealed that Triple H reassured him backstage after his injury

During an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Bronson Reed said that the doctors didn't think he had a major injury as he was able to walk.

Reed added that Triple H came and sat with him backstage to reassure him. However, Bronson couldn't stand up when he tried after talking to The Game.

"I stood up and I walked backstage. The doctors didn’t think I had anything broken because I was able to walk. But then [WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque] came and sat with me backstage, and he was trying to reassure me… I went to stand up, and I couldn’t stand up."

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Bronson Reed's WWE future.

