330-Pound WWE Star Reveals What Triple H Did When He Got Injured During a Match

A massive WWE star suffered a serious injury last year. He revealed what Triple H did after he got injured.Bronson Reed has been on a steady rise since he went on a rampage a year ago that took out several WWE stars. This also saw him feature at Survivor Series: WarGames when he aligned himself with The New Bloodline against The OG Bloodline. During the match, the Auszilla went for his signature Tsunami off the top of the cage and broke his talus bone in half. This put him on the shelf for several months and meant that he had to miss some of the company's biggest shows.During a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Bronson Reed recalled walking to the backstage area after his Survivor Series match, but the doctors didn't think he broke anything because he was able to walk. However, Triple H sat beside the Auszilla to reassure him when the Aussie star realized he couldn't stand up.“I stood up and I walked backstage. The doctors didn’t think I had anything broken because I was able to walk. But then [WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque] came and sat with me backstage, and he was trying to reassure me… I went to stand up and I couldn’t stand up.” [H/T Rolling Stone AU/NZ]Bronson Reed Recalls What Triple H Told Him After He Got InjuredBronson Reed's injury couldn't have come at a worse time. He was on a meteoric rise and was due for a big push. However, an injury meant that he would spend the next several months on the shelf and would miss some of the biggest PLEs like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.During the same interview, Bronson Reed recalled that Triple H asked him to focus on his rehab and reassured him he would be in the right spot when he returns.“He called me himself, and he said, ‘Just worry about rehabbing and getting yourself right again…when you come back here, you’re gonna be in the right spot.” [H/T Rolling Stone AU/NZ]Since returning from his injury, Bronson Reed has aligned himself with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. The Auszilla has also made headlines multiple times for his devastating attack on Roman Reigns.