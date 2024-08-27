Bronson Reed to injure 46-year-old WWE legend next week after crushing Braun Strowman? Exploring the possibility following RAW

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW witnessed Bronson Reed's carnage as he once again turned the red brand into a warzone. Braun Strowman became his latest victim on RAW as he fell prey to Reed's unbridled fury. The Auszilla annihilated Strowman, unleashing a merciless assault on the former Universal Champion backstage.

He could continue his rampage with a 46-year-old WWE legend on his radar next week. The name in question is Sheamus. The prospect of it happening arose after WWE recently made a huge Triple Threat Match official between The Celtic Warrior, Bronson Reed, and Ludwig Kaiser, with the winner advancing to the finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament.

Following the match, there's a good possibility that Reed could launch a ruthless attack on Sheamus and injure him, putting the latter on his long list of victims. The former WWE Champion could fall prey to a series of devastating 'Tsunamis' as the Australian powerhouse could flatten his battered body on the mat. His unbridled fury could leave the entire arena in trepidation.

The Auszilla taking out the 46-year-old WWE legend with a violent assault will portray him as a vicious threat to the entire roster. Moreover, it will establish Bronson Reed as a huge force on Monday Night RAW. It will also pave the way for him to rise to the main event scene and come after a championship gold on the red brand.

However, the abovementioned scenario is entirely speculative, and whether the 36-year-old star takes out Sheamus next week remains to be seen. What remains inevitable is the fact that Reed's carnage is set to continue on RAW.

Possibility of Bronson Reed winning the Triple Threat Match on RAW

The upcoming edition of RAW will be a massive night for Bronson Reed, as he has the opportunity to get a step closer to the Intercontinental Championship. The 36-year-old will square off in a huge Triple Threat Match against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser next week on the show.

Lately, fans have been wondering whether Reed will be able to rise to the occasion and capitalize on this opportunity. However, the possibility of The Auszilla winning the Number One Contenders match next week is relatively low. A major reason why it is unlikely is due to his ongoing character arc.

Bronson Reed has lately become a force to be reckoned with, as he has recently been on a rampage on RAW. With the spotlight already on him, he does not necessarily need to go after a championship. His ongoing redemption arc on the red brand already makes him one of the hottest acts on RAW.

Therefore, the Australian powerhouse is unlikely to win the Triple Threat Match next week, given his current storyline. Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus have relatively better chances of winning the contest on RAW.

