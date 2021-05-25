"He made that championship almost the main championship" - Bronson Reed considers WWE Hall of Famer an inspiration [Exclusive] 

Last week on WWE NXT, Bronson Reed won the NXT North American Championship, and he has high hopes for his run as champion. Reed recently discussed being inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam's title run with the ECW Television Championship.

RVD won the ECW World Television Championship in April 1998 after defeating Bam Bam Bigelow. He went on to hold the title for a record-setting 700 days.

RVD's reign has remained arguably the best in the championship's history as he put on stellar performances against the likes of Lance Storm and Spike Dudley on a regular basis. During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bronson Reed gave his take on Van Dam's title reign:

"RVD was so inspiring through that ECW title run as the champion because he made that championship almost the main championship," said Reed. "You could arguably say, when you're watching an ECW pay-per-view, that 'Hey, I wanna watch the television title match more than the ECW title match' and that's sort of my goal if it's a lengthy reign like that, which I'm hoping so."

"I just want it to be that the North American Title matches are the ones that you HAVE to watch," Reed added.

Reed captured the WWE NXT North American Championship last week after defeating Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match. It marked his first championship win in WWE.

The match went back and forth before Reed crushed Gargano with a Tsunami from the third rope.

What's next for Bronson Reed in WWE?

Now that Bronson Reed has captured the NXT North American Championship, it can be predicted that he's only going to rise further up the ranks in WWE.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Reed discussed what we can expect of him following his triumphant title win:

"What you can expect is to see that new North American Champion for the first time on television," Reed stated. "I'm gonna be there. I'm not sure who wants to step up or who is going to step up but I welcome them."

There are many wrestlers in WWE's Black and Gold brand who can challenge next for the North American Championship. We might even see someone like Isaiah "Swerve" Scott or even Dexter Lumis step up to the champion.

