Bronson Reed to return with a new tag team partner; Solo Sikoa's new enforcer? 5 Ways Jeff Cobb could debut in The Bloodline story

One of the biggest wrestling news stories on Sunday was NJPW's announcement that Jeff Cobb was leaving the promotion. Cobb has been linked to WWE for the last few months, with reports that he's already part of the internal roster list.
The Hawaiian Juggernaut has been around for about 15 years, with stints in promotions such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Progress Wrestling, Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling. He's a former amateur wrestler and Olympian representing Guam in the 2004 Athens Olympics.
While he's not Samoan, Cobb was born in Hawaii and grew up in Guam. Let's look at some ways Mr. Athletic could debut in WWE as part of The Bloodline story.
#1 - Jeff Cobb could cost Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41
Jacob Fatu is set to challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. Fatu is favored to win the match since he has never been pinned since making his WWE debut last year.
One way for Triple H to swerve the WWE Universe could be to have The Samoan Werewolf lose. Jeff Cobb could make his debut and cost Fatu the match, with both behemoths having a history in All Pro Wrestling and DEFY Wrestling.
The only hiccup is Cobb's final match with NJPW is scheduled on April 19 against Hiroshi Tanahashi. There's about a 10-hour flight and 12-hour time difference, which makes it technically possible. It's more plausible if Knight vs. Fatu is on Night Two.
#2 - Bronson Reed could form a monster tag team with Jeff Cobb
Bronson Reed is currently out of action with a broken ankle suffered at Survivor Series: WarGames last November. Reed still has ties with The Bloodline, so his return might involve Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. He has been teasing a return, but he has no official timeline of recovery.
Another way to hype up Bronson Reed's return could be to have him introduce Jeff Cobb as his new tag team partner. They could dominate the tag division on RAW or SmackDown, so it makes sense for them to team up for a while before feuding in a colossal clash.
#3 - New enforcer for Solo Sikoa in his feud against Jacob Fatu?
With Jeff Cobb's final date in NJPW making it difficult for him to debut at WrestleMania 41, another way to introduce him might be via Solo Sikoa. The former Bloodline leader is seemingly close to clashing with Jacob Fatu, who might get the Tongans on his side.
That leaves Sikoa without an enforcer, making Cobb the perfect muscle for him. Cobb's history with Fatu also brings a new level of story to one of the longest storylines in WWE history. Sikoa could also bring in Hikuleo as another enforcer, giving him his own trio to go up against Jacob, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.
#4 - Form a new trio with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa
Another potential scenario for The Bloodline after WrestleMania 41 is the Tongans not choosing a side in the possible civil war between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa could just go after the WWE Tag Team Championship, adding depth to the division.
The Tongans could also branch out of The Bloodline, with Jeff Cobb as their leader. They can conquer a different brand, leaving Fatu and Sikoa fighting each other on the other show.
#5 - Create a new Bloodline branch with Lance Anoa'i and Hikuleo
Since The Bloodline is all about the branches of the Anoa'i family, why not let Jeff Cobb have his own Bloodline to take on Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and the Tongans? It adds an entirely different layer to the story, giving it a fresh injection of energy.
But who will be part of the Cobb-led Bloodline branch? Lance Anoa'i and Hikuleo are rumored to have signed with WWE last year, so they could be the members. There are also several other stars outside the company that fit the story, like Zilla Fatu and Journey Fatu.