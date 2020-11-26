WWE RAW and SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard is an important member of the WWE backstage, and is perhaps one of Vince McMahon's most important people in the creative role. Prichard has been involved with WWE for a long time and was with the company during the Attitude Era.

In a recent episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard revealed that WWE had plans for Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Eddie Guerrero to have a feud.

Bruce Prichard on Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE segment that was "worst TV" he's done

He said that the two legends were set to have a feud which was the reason why they had a TV segment together. Prichard spoke about the karaoke segment involving Austin and Guerrero, which he calls the "worst TV" that he's ever done.

"We did the horrible bar room karaoke thing, where Steve sang and Eddie was there to heckle. That was a hell of an ordeal because of Eddie's addictions and everything. Eddie was uncomfortable being in the bar. It was, 'Look, Eddie, you're either a performer or you're not.' He got over it pretty quickly. I think we did it in Nashville... It was probably some of the worst TV that I ever did, because I don't think Steve was really into it. I don't think Vince was really into it and Eddie was a little apprehensive. So, it was an idea that Steve had that was only half thought out, and it was a situation where Vince really wanted to do it because Steve really wanted to do it. In hindsight, I wouldn't have done it because it just did not work." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Austin and Guerrero were set to have a match at the 2002 edition of King of the Ring, but that match did not come to fruition because the latter was released after he was arrested for a DUI. Prichard said that the karaoke bar segment was not something Guerrero wanted to do.

Eddie Guerrero was released by WWE in November 2001 but he returned to the company the following year and was to feud with Austin, who, did not show up after being asked to lose to Brock Lesnar.