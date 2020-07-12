Bruce Prichard 'tired' and 'stressing' working in his new WWE position under Vince McMahon

Bruce Prichard has a rather unenviable job in WWE now.

Bruce Prichard has a lot of responsibilities in WWE at the moment.

Bruce Prichard at WWE Money in the Bank as Brother Love

Bruce Prichard has come a long way from 2016, a time when he was not involved with a single wrestling promotion. Now, he can easily be considered to be one of the most powerful men in the world of wrestling, working with Vince McMahon as the head of the joint creative teams for WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. Earlier, Bruce Prichard was simply the Executive Director of WWE SmackDown, but the situation changed a couple of weeks ago.

Paul Heyman, who has been the Executive Director for WWE RAW, was released from his position due to a reported difference in creative vision with Vince McMahon. Instead, Bruce Prichard was the one to shoulder the burden of being head of creative for both WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown in the middle of a pandemic which is causing plans to change every moment. Now Conrad Thompson, host of the Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard podcast, and Prichard's friend has revealed during The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, that Bruce Prichard in his new WWE role is 'stressing' and 'tired'.

Bruce Prichard has the weight of the world on his shoulders. Working in a creative position in WWE is never easy, but being the top man who only reports to Vince McMahon can also be a nightmare position to maintain for anyone.

Due to being busy, Bruce Prichard has been struggling to make time for everything in his life.

It appears that Brue Prichard is not an exception to this rule in WWE at the moment. According to Conrad Thomspon, working multiple shows for WWE, coordinating with both FOX for WWE SmackDown and USA Network for RAW, and working in a closed set during a pandemic, might be a lot to take even for someone with the experience that Bruce Prichard has.

"He's tired. He's sleepy. He's stressing. And I can only imagine the amount of curveballs that are coming his way, not just from running a show on FOX, which my goodness, what a huge undertaking that is. But now you've also got a show on USA, but as if that wasn't enough, it's also happening during a pandemic on a closed set. It's just remarkable when you think about all the particular challenges and how many times they must have to – and nobody's told me this – but I just assume they've had to write and rewrite and write and rewrite because there's so many moving parts. There's so many variables with who can travel, who can't, who has a fever, who doesn't. These are things where maybe once upon a time it was just something you didn't have to worry about."