Bryan Clark, aka Adam Bomb, on his alleged 2020 drug charges and being sober for two years

In February of 2020, professional wrestler Bryan Clark had some pending charges against him. Bryan Clark is known worldwide to wrestling fans as Adam Bomb in the WWF, and in WCW both as Wrath and his real name as part of KroniK.

Bryan Clark originally debuted for the AWA as The Nightstalker. As AWA was coming to an end, Bryan Clark moved over to WCW. After departing from WCW, Clark portrayed Adam Bomb in WWF from 1993 to 1995. It was a play on words from Adam to Atom.

Bryan Clark later moved back to WCW as Wrath, a Mortal Kombat-inspired character. WCW was trying to capitalize on the popular video game series turned movie franchise at the time.

After returning from an injury, Clark used his real name and teamed with Brian Adams to form KroniK. The duo became two-time WCW Tag Team Champions in WCW.

In more recent times, Clark has faced criminal charges involving illegal control of an enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession and possessing a weapon. The alleged crimes occurred in January and April 2019.

In an interview with the Perched On The Top Rope Podcast, Bryan Clark discussed the case and overcoming addiction.

Q: Bryan Clark, a couple of years ago, you had some alleged charges. I haven't seen anything coverage-wise. What happened to all of this?

Bryan Clark: What happened was I had some alleged charges against me, and my attorney, Robert Jarvis, has worked with me, and all the charges were dropped. Every single one of them.

I just got in a situation where a friend had turned bitter against a friend of mine. My name was dragged into the situation. I was being investigated/being watched as they wanted to try and pin some of this on me. I mean, I hadn't done anything wrong. Everything that I did was within my legal rights, the law like I was supposed to be.

It was still negative publicity. It was negative on me, my family. I just didn't feel good about it. It all had to do with pain medication. I don't know if I told you this or not, but I had 13 surgeries during my career.

Remember, I was in the military, college football, pro wrestling for 13 years, and 13 surgeries. A lot of the surgeries came after I left wrestling, and some occurred during wrestling. I would have surgery, and the doctor would prescribe me opiates or pain medications. I would take them, and next thing I know, I'm having another surgery. It wasn't so much during wrestling, but as I said, it was more afterwards that effect of compounding injury after injury.

I've got plates in my neck, my back, elbows, shoulder, knee replacement. I've had four knee surgeries, but also I'm in the gym every morning and still training every day. So, I've learned a routine to help combat a lot of these injuries.

After I had the surgeries, I always got the pain pills, and I got to where I became dependant on them. It seemed like it got to every four hours; it was time to take a pill. Next thing I know, I'm wondering, "Is it time for another pill? Is it time to get my prescription filled?"

My wife is a director of nursing, and she knew I wanted to stop taking them. They blocked my pain, but they also messed with my brain issues. It seemed that way to me, at least. I didn't think like how I think now being two years opiate-free. It's the best thing. I wish I could explain it better, but it's such a huge dark cloud that has moved beyond me now, and it's like that sunshine in every day now.

Bryan Clark has also recently joined Twitter. You can follow him at @RealBryanClark.

