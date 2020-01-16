Buddy Murphy's union with Seth Rollins could have WrestleMania implications

Could Murphy's decision lead to a huge WrestleMania match?

This past week on Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe were shocked to see Buddy Murphy help Seth Rollins and AOP to defeat the team of The Big Show, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens which later lead to the former Cruiserweight Champion joining the group.

There are many questions surrounding Buddy Murphy's decision, but Tom Colohue recently revealed on the latest edition of Dropkick DiSKussions that the plan could be for Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins to lock horns at WrestleMania.

"I don't personally see this faction lasting particularly long at WrestleMania we are probably going to see The Authors of Pain against The Viking Raiders. Seth Rollins' match isn't set in stone right now because the company do want to leave it open just in case CM Punk does make that phone call, Rollins is the opponent they would rather have him face or it could be that we end up with Rollins versus Murphy if that phone call isn't made. So this faction could implode pretty much at any time."

CM Punk has been quite vocal about the fact that he won't be returning to WWE anytime soon, but rumors are still suggesting that he will and since Punk is still the favorite to win the upcoming men's Royal Rumble match, it seems that fans still believe that the self-proclaimed Best In The World could be heading back to WWE.

With The Royal Rumble pay-per-view just over a week away, it will be interesting to see why Murphy opted to join Rollins and if this is addressed next week on RAW, or if Seth Rollins' WrestleMania opponent becomes clear next weekend.

