Former WWE Superstar reveals that he rejected Vince McMahon’s Hall of Fame offer

Buff Bagwell claims he declined WWE's offer to be put into the Hall of Fame as part of the nWo.

Former nWo member Buff Bagwell was a recent guest on the Who The Fook Are These Guys? Podcast to talk about his professional wrestling career. When discussing the possibility of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Bagwell revealed he was offered a place in the Hall of Fame as part of the nWo, but he declined.

"They actually called me to do the Hall Of Fame thing," Buff Bagwell revealed. "I was like — I’ll be honest with you, I said, 'I don’t want to be part of a group going into the Hall Of Fame.' It’d be like Brett Favre getting a [NFL] Hall Of Fame ring because of the Green Bay Packers."

When asked why he turned down the honor, Buff Bagwell explained that it was essentially something that he didn't really earn.

"Because it wasn’t me that got in with the nWo, that wasn’t me that was getting into the Hall Of Fame. It wasn’t the same," Buff Bagwell continued. "I said, ‘Hey guys, don’t take this wrong, please. I’d rather it be for something that I did, not something that the group did. Even though that’s cool, it really isn’t cool. It’d be like Brett Favre getting a Hall Of Fame ring for the Green Bay Packers, that ain’t cool. I mean, Brett Favre got a ring because he’s Brett Favre."

While we don't know for sure if Buff Bagwell is telling the truth or not, it certainly makes for an interesting story.

Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription of this podcast.

