Bull Nakano to play a major role at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential debut scenario

It was recently revealed that the Japanese Joshi legend, Bull Nakano, will be the second legend to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Nakado will now make the trip to Philadelphia for WrestleMania weekend along with Paul Heyman and other legends to be announced in the coming days. But, while she has had an incredible career, Nakano could further add to her legacy by playing a major role at WrestleMania 40. One that would see her make her debut at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Over the course of her 14-year career, Bull Nakano barely spent a year on the WWE (then WWF) roster. From 1994 to 1995, she had some significant matches, most notably involving Alundra Blayze. But, her two big bouts at SummerSlam and RAW aside, one illustrious accolade that is missing from her WWE resume is a WrestleMania moment. Now, 29 years later, she could finally make her debut, and it may even involve some of her fellow natives.

In a shock turn of events, Bull Nakano could side with Bayley in her feud against Damage CTRL. The Role Model has a match with IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship but will keep an eye out, as Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai will surely be lurking at ringside. This is where Nakano would come in, helping Bayley win it all and even teaching the Japanese girls or Joshis some manners.

It certainly would be a shock for SKY and The Kabuki Warriors to see Nakano, who was perhaps one of their wrestling idols, backing Bayley. But, while they may not like it, it sure would make for an incredible WrestleMania moment.

Bull Nakano was scheduled to appear at WrestleMania XI

While a debut at WrestleMania 40 would be incredible, it wouldn't be the first time Bull Nakano has been associated with The Show of Shows. After all, during her initial run with the company back in 1994-1995, she was scheduled to make an appearance at WrestleMania XI.

Nakano is well remembered for her rivalry with Alundra Blayze. And, all throughout her run with WWF, it was assumed she would face Blayze at WrestleMania. However, those plans didn't materialize as the latter went out for plastic surgery work. Rumor had it that the company was setting up a match for Nakano against Bertha Faye at WrestleMania XI. However, those plans were scuffed as well after the Japanese star was fired for allegedly being found in possession of c*caine.

That being said, this was around three decades ago, and a lot has changed since then. In particular, Nakano went on to further her legacy and is now considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers in women's wrestling history. Hence, the honor of being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

