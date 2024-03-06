Why was Bull Nakano fired from WWE? Exploring the alleged controversial reason

Bull Nakano became the latest inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 after Paul Heyman. For those unaware, Nakano is one of the most decorated female wrestlers in pro wrestling. Back in 1986, she made quite a few appearances in WWE, which was formerly known as WWF.

However, after an ephemeral run, she went outside the company to make a name for herself, only to return later. Bull Nakano even won the Women's Championship in her second run and left a gargantuan footmark in the company. However, one of the most tragic chapters of her life was when she was fired by WWE.

The Japanese wrestler was caught with a bag of cocaine in her possession. Not only did it end her career in the Stamford-based promotion, but it also put a black spot on her illustrious career. WWE had strict guidelines back in the day, and Nakano faced consequences for violating them.

However, WWE has finally recognized her contribution to the world of pro wrestling, as the company will induct her into the prestigious Hall of Fame this year. It is indeed a glorious moment for Bull Nakano, as she is one of the pioneers in the women's division.

Exploring Bull Nakano's Pro Wrestling Career

Needless to say, Bull Nakano is one of the greatest females to have graced the world of pro wrestling. She began her wrestling career at 15 and played a significant role in elevating women's wrestling in Japan. The 56-year-old began her training under the tutelage of Dump Matsumoto.

Matsumoto later went on to become her tag team partner in All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling. For those unaware, Nakano won her first title at the age of 16. The hallmark of her personality was her infamous signature spiked hairstyle and her striking makeup.

Bull Nakano and Dump Matsumoto made a few appearances in WWF back in 1986 and worked as a tag team. Unable to get the spotlight, the veteran wrestler went into other promotions in various countries to make a name for herself. It includes Mexico and North Korea as well.

Nakano won 11 championships in her remarkable career, which included both tag team titles and singles titles. She has left a massive footprint in pro wrestling, paving the way for the next generation of female wrestlers. WWE will be glorifying her illustrious career by inducting him into the Hall of Fame this year during the WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia this April.

Are you excited about Bull Nakano's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off!

