BREAKING: WWE announces the second inductee for the 2024 Hall of Fame

The second inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame has been revealed. Legendary Japanese Joshi wrestler Bull Nakano is set to join the class of 2024.

Nakano primarily competed on the Japanese wrestling circuit. She debuted in All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling, winning the AJ Championship and the AJW Junior Championship.

After a brief stint in CMLL in Mexico, Nakano traveled to the United States to compete in WWE (then WWF). At SummerSlam 1994, she challenged Alundra Blayze for the WWF Women's Championship but failed to capture the title. However, later the same year, she beat Blayze for the title in Tokyo.

After the confirmation of her upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction, Nakano expressed her gratitude while speaking with ESPN:

"During my active years, I was able to get championship belts in Japan, America and Mexico," Nakano told ESPN through an interpreter. "But just one thing was missing - I didn't get inducted into the Hall of Fame. I wanted this. Finally, in 2024 in WrestleMania week, I am able to get this."

In 1997, Nakano retired from professional wrestling due to injury issues. Her final match was against Madusa at WCW Clash of Champions 1996. Nakado now joins Paul Heyman, who was also recently confirmed to be inducted into the 2024 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

