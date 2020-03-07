Bullet Club star sends an interesting message to Shinsuke Nakamura following WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura

In this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, Shinsuke Nakamura and his group of allies including Sami Zayn and Cesaro were involved in an interesting segment featuring The New World Order and Braun Strowman.

Nakamura, since then has taken to Twitter and sent out a very familiar message, as he tweeted out "Too Sweet", something both nWo and Bullet Club fans are pretty familiar with. Speaking of the Bullet Club, Nakamura's tweet also garnered an interesting reply from BC leader Jay White.

Jay White has an interesting message for Shinsuke Nakamura

Jay White and Shinsuke Nakamura have a long history with each other and go way back to their days together in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Being a former IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion, Nakamura is quite familiar with White, who during the former's pinnacle in NJPW served as Young Lion for the promotion.

However, since then, White has come a long way and following the departure of Nakamura along with the likes of AJ Styles from NJPW, 'Switchblade' became the top dog of the company and in 2018, White aligned himself with the Bullet Club.

As noted, the leader of The BC recently sent another message to Shinsuke Nakamura following the latter's recent segment with the nWo on this week's SmackDown. All of this has taken place after the two men recently bumped into each other at an airport.

What's next for Nakamura?

Shinsuke Nakamura will team-up with Cesaro and Sami Zayn for a 3-on-1 Handicap Match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, as the trio gets set to challenge for Braun Strowman's Intercontinental Championship.