Bullet Club member teases reunion with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows following their WWE release

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have been released from WWE.

Tama Tonga has teased the possibility of a potential Bullet Club reunion with The Good Brothers.

Gallows and Anderson during their time in Bullet Club

Earlier today, WWE announced the release of several notable Superstars from their roster including the release of former Bullet Club stars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The former RAW Tag Team Champions were recently featured in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, when AJ Styles went head-to-head against The Undertaker in a Boneyard Match.

Being former members of the Bullet Club, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have certainly established their legacy in Japan and one of the group's founding members in the form of Tama Tonga has reacted to the news of The Good Brothers' release.

Tama Tonga reacts to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's WWE release

Prior to signing with WWE, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows established their place as one of the greatest tag teams to step foot in New Japan Pro Wrestling. During their stint in the Bullet Club, The Good Brothers captured the IWGP Tag Team Championships on several occasions, as well.

With Anderson and Gallows being let-go from their WWE contracts, their former Bullet Club stablemate Tama Tonga took to Twitter and teased the possibility of a potential faction reunion via the following tweet:

🤘🏽 4 Life — Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) April 15, 2020

Anderson and Gallows sure are no strangers to NJPW and it remains to be seen what's next for The Good Brothers in the world of Professional Wrestling.