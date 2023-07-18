As one of wrestling's most experienced minds, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray knows a star when he sees one. Recently, the multi-time tag team champion has commented on a potential persona change for Damian Priest.

The 40-year-old has thrived this past year as the powerhouse for the villainous stable, The Judgment Day. Recently, Priest picked up the biggest win of his career as he won the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match.

While Priest is performing well as a heel or 'bad guy,' Bully Ray recently pleaded Damian's case on Busted Open, stating that he could be one of the company's top babyfaces or 'good guys.'

"You would think that by watching him, he has 'heel' written all over him, but he actually has the opportunity to be a quality babyface," said Ray. "And if you are a babyface that they have plans for ... if they have plans for you in the WWE, it's much better for you to be a babyface than a heel." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

As the holder of the Money In The Bank contract, Damian Priest has the opportunity to face a champion of his choosing any time he wants.

Damian Priest comments on his biggest WWE win yet

The Punisher has been signed to World Wrestling Entertainment since 2018, and whilst he was part of many great matches, his current run is undoubtedly the best of his career.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest was asked what it was like to win the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match earlier this month.

"Inside I felt like a ball of emotions. It was wild. That satisfaction of achievement for something you’ve been working towards. I remember months ago when I mistakenly said Money in the Bank as the PLE instead of Elimination Chamber and at moment [I knew] I gotta win this match." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Check out the full video below:

Damian Priest will no doubt be watching the upcoming World Heavyweight title match at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5, between the Champion Seth Rollins and his Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor.

