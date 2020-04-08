Bully Ray picks surprise match as the best of WrestleMania 36

He did not pick the Boneyard match or the Firefly Fun House match!

Bully Ray also praised the WWE Superstars for putting up a great PPV under difficult circumstances.

WrestleMania 36 was a brilliant pay-per-view, and almost all matches were way better than what the fans expected in these circumstances. While the biggest talk of the show of shows was the Boneyard match and the Firefly Fun House match, Bully Ray has a different thought.

The Hall of Famer claimed on WWE's The Bump that Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley was the match of the weekend. He believed that it was the best in terms of pure matches while the Boneyard match was a better spectacle.

After seeing The #BoneyardMatch, @bullyray5150 now believes the table is set for #TheUndertaker vs..... @Sting!!!!!



(Direct your eyes to the right of this GIF to see how our #WWETheBump hosts feel about that). pic.twitter.com/gb2nyDvU19 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 8, 2020

The women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte won the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania from Rhea Ripley. While it was a great match, the WWE Universe picked three other matches over Bully Ray's pick – The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in the Boneyard match, John Cena vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match and also the Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton.

Continuing to talk about WrestleMania, Bully Ray praised all the WWE Superstars for the effort that they put in to make the pay-per-view possible.

"It is NOT easy to do what these WWE Superstars did those two nights at WrestleMania."

The PPV was pre-taped this time around as the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to abandon the plans of it happening in Tampa. Instead, they had to get it done at the Performance Centre.