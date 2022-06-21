SmackDown star compares his WWE role to that of former NXT manager and Daniel Bryan

WWE Superstar Butch has compared his current role in the promotion to that of William Regal and Bryan Danielson (formerly known as Daniel Bryan).

The former Pete Dunne is part of a stable called The Brawling Brutes that also consists of Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The 28-year-old plays the character of a funny and aggressive young wrestler and the other two are often seen controlling him whenever he snaps.

In an exclusive interview with Metro.co.uk, Butch explained that his role in the promotion is a lot similar to that of William Regal and Daniel Bryan's, as both men used to do funny segments during their time in WWE. He also emphasized the need to do a variety of things to last longer in the company.

"My biggest inspirations in wrestling are people like Regal – some of his best work was the straightlaced stuff later in his career, right? But earlier in his run he was the commissioner doing all sorts of funny stuff. People like Daniel Bryan, when he was here – part of what got him, where he was, was the stuff with Kane. Everyone has variety, you can’t just be one thing forever and I’ve been with the company for six years."

Butch elaborated on the need to experiment in WWE

In the same interview, Butch further detailed why there is a need to try out different things in the wrestling industry.

He professed that donning a different character is "refreshing" as things get monotonous after spending a considerable amount of time in the same promotion.

"It’s refreshing for me personally, to be able to focus on something else and have a different approach to it. And sort of broaden my horizons with wrestling because it’s been so long."

The SmackDown star has age on his side and has a long career ahead of him if he can make the most of the opportunities presented to him.

During his time in WWE so far, he has won the NXT Tag Team Championship and reigned as the brand's United Kingdom Champion for nearly 700 days.

