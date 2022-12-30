Cameraman from SmackDown reveals whether Bray Wyatt apologized after attacking him (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt attacked a cameraman on SmackDown, and the young man who goes by the name JT Energy has been enjoying the spotlight as many want to know who he is. JT recently spoke to Bill Apter in Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, revealing whether Bray Wyatt apologized for his actions.

JT Energy made his second appearance for WWE on SmackDown. His first was when he wrestled as an enhancement talent by the name of Travis Horn on RAW in 2019 - where he lost to Erick Rowan, a former member of The Wyatt Family. This was a much bigger role for him, leading to many fans seeking his true identity. He is also a student of Seth Rollins, who graduated from the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, run by The Visionary.

Speaking to Bill Apter, JT Energy said that he had to ask multiple people about what happened following the incident:

"I had to ask multiple people what had happened because before I knew it, I was trying to go over the thoughts in my head over what I had just done, and I had a couple of people relay back to me and show me a replay of what happened. I was almost in shock the same way fans in attendance were, I hadn't seen anything being a fan of WWE leading up to this where Bray...he didn't seem unstable in any shape or form." (3:52-4:32)

While he stated that there was no contact with Bray Wyatt, he also admitted that The Eater of Worlds could have apologized, but he simply couldn't remember at the time:

"If he was, in some way, shape, or form was looking for me to apologize, for all I know he could have come by to apologize and I wouldn't have even remembered it. The shock of everything that happened - everything is kind of just a blur. I've seen on YouTube and social media multiple times of everything that happened, but I'm still trying to wrap my head around everything at this point." (4:49-5:19)

You can watch the full video below:

Bray Wyatt recently revealed Uncle Howdy as a different entity

(Redacted) @Obscure4Life

#Smackdown

While Uncle Howdy may have fully manifested himself, it's clear that something/someone still haunts the tortured mind of @Windham6 ; Bray is trying not to let him in again........ While Uncle Howdy may have fully manifested himself, it's clear that something/someone still haunts the tortured mind of @Windham6; Bray is trying not to let him in again........ #Smackdown https://t.co/YlAZ3RJjzG

The Uncle Howdy character was speculated or teased as an alter-ego of Bray Wyatt for his 2022 return run. However, with rumors that his brother Bo Dallas could be the man playing Uncle Howdy, it became clear that they would be two separate characters.

Recently on SmackDown, LA Knight discovered along with the rest of the WWE Universe that Uncle Howdy was, in fact, a separate entity as he made an appearance while Bray Wyatt was being attacked.

Who do you think could be the man behind Uncle Howdy? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes