WWE NXT star fires warning at Bron Breakker after brutal attack on latest epsiode

WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes sent a warning to Bron Breakker after the former's brutal attack on the champion during this week's NXT 2.0.

Last night, Breakker confronted Grimes after Wade Barrett introduced the two superstars. The NXT Champion attacked the challenger following a heated interaction between the stars. The latter managed to dodge the move and tossed him into the corner, which caused the turnbuckle to fall out.

The show's closing moment saw the champion picking up a bicep injury while his opponent for The Great American Bash laughed on his way out.

Grimes took to Twitter to warn Breakker ahead of their match. He attached a video of an injured Bron being attended to by the medics and stated that there should be no excuses at the event. The show is scheduled to take place on July 5, 2022. Here is what he wrote:

"No excuses Bron! See you at Great American Bash."

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans react to Cameron Grimes' warning to Bron Breakker

The former NXT North American Champion's post fetched some noteworthy reactions from fans on Twitter. Here are the best from the lot.

A user believes it was Bron's fault for attacking Grimes, which did not go according to plan.

Jay @CreatureLives



He tried to lay his hands on you and it backfired. @CGrimesWWE It's Bron's own fault.He tried to lay his hands on you and it backfired. @CGrimesWWE It's Bron's own fault. He tried to lay his hands on you and it backfired. https://t.co/JvoG9N6c0d

People seem to be in love with the heel version of Cameron Grimes.

There are a lot of expectations from this match, and people cannot wait for the Great American Bash event.

Ferman Torres @MainEventPlayer @CGrimesWWE This is gonna be good. I cannot wait for the bash this Tuesday @CGrimesWWE This is gonna be good. I cannot wait for the bash this Tuesday

A user opined that Grimes is not worthy of holding the NXT Championship. He also noted that the superstar should be fired.

Carla @Carla39090481 @CGrimesWWE You don't deserve the Belt or the Match what you deserve is to be fined and fired @CGrimesWWE You don't deserve the Belt or the Match what you deserve is to be fined and fired

Bron Breakker has emerged as a formidable force in NXT in a short time after signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2021. It remains to be seen if Grimes can dethrone him on July 5.

