Can AJ Styles pull off an epic win?

Soumyadip Mukherjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 Nov 2018, 02:18 IST

The time of the year is finally back when RAW and SmackDown Live face off for the ultimate display of brand supremacy. While this year's Survivor Series would be witness to a lot of eagerly awaited face-offs, the one match that might take us back is the champion vs champion match between Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles.

Although Brock Lesnar proved himself as the dominant champion last year, we might see a different picture this year. While the Phenomenal One securing a victory over the Beast Incarnate might seem a bit far fetched, there are a lot of reasons why we might consider this to happen.

Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles face off for the second year in a row

The Background

Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles faced off the last time at Survivor Series 2017 where Brock Lesnar reigned supreme. Although AJ Styles took the fight to Lesnar and put on a tremendous performance, it was the Beast Incarnate that had the last laugh. It would be safe to say that most of the WWE Universe believe that things would turn out to be the same this year as well. However, if everything was taken into consideration, we might see something unexpected.

Lesnar vs Styles

If we were to think about it, the WWE Universe seems to be more on the side of SmackDown Live than RAW. The way we witnessed the WWE Universe cheer for Becky Lynch or the way the WWE Universe cheered for AJ Styles just goes on to show how much they love surprises. It is true that the WWE does promote RAW as the superior brand in spite of having a much better roster on SmackDown Live.

This is certain from the way they portray their champions. Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar are displayed as much more dominant champions than Becky Lynch or AJ Styles. Seth Rollins is promoted as one of the top faces of the company while Shinsuke Nakamura struggles to find a spot on the card. Despite this, the WWE Universe continues to chant and show support for the SmackDown superstars.

The Image Change

If we were to think about it, AJ Styles was without a shadow of a doubt, one of the top performers in the company along with being the WWE Champion the last year when he faced Brock Lesnar. However, he had never really displayed any real aggression the way Brock Lesnar had always done. That aspect of AJ Styles has definitely changed this year as we got to see a different, more aggressive side of Styles in his feuds against Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe.

Most of us would remember that Samoa Joe was one of the few superstars who was successful in giving Brock Lesnar a hard time and Styles succesfully annihilated him. The AJ Styes we have right now is a different, much more focussed and much more dangerously unpredictable wrestler than what we had a year back. If everything was taken into consideration, and WWE creative listened to their fans, we just might witness a miracle.