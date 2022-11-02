Which other WWE star besides Asuka did Alexa Bliss win the Women’s Tag Team Championships with?

The October 31, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW saw a stunning conclusion as Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. For those who didn’t watch the show, The Goddess pinned IYO SKY following a Twisted Bliss from the top rope.

Monday’s big win put Alexa Bliss in a prestigious league in regards to her already impressive championship catalog. The RAW Superstar is now in her third reign as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Bliss previously captured the title on two separate occasions, with Nikki Cross being her tag team partner both times. Her highly-decorated resume also includes multiple RAW and SmackDown Women’s title reigns.

Bliss and Cross’s first reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions kicked off during the August 5, 2019 edition of Monday Night RAW. The duo won the titles after a fatal four-way elimination tag team match that also involved defending champions The IIconics (Billie Kay and Payton Royce), Fire and Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville), and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

They successfully defended the tag titles against Rose and Deville at WWE’s Clash of Champions premium live event on September 15, 2019. They’d eventually drop the titles to Kabuki Warriors at the following month’s Hell in a Cell event.

Bliss and Cross won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for the second time at WrestleMania 36 on April 4, 2020. The match was taped a week earlier due to the pandemic and aired on tape delay.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross had successful title defenses against the likes of The IIconics and the team of Carmella and Dana Brooke. They ultimately dropped the titles to The Boss 'N' Hug Connection (Sasha Banks and Bayley) during the June 6, 2020 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss is one of the four women with three Women's Tag Team title reigns

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Sasha Banks are currently the only women in WWE to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships on three different occasions. Speaking of Asuka, The Empress of Tomorrow had previously won the Women's tag titles with Charlotte Flair and Kairi Sane respectively.

Alexa Bliss, 31, happens to be the second Women’s Triple Crown Champion in WWE, with arch-rival Bayley being the first to achieve this historic status in the company’s women’s division.

It remains to be seen how the two former rivals Asuka and Bliss will fare as a tag team in the future.

