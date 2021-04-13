5 Quickest times WWE Superstars became Grand Slam Champions

At WWE WrestleMania 37, AJ Styles made history by becoming the latest superstar to crown himself a WWE Grand Slam Champion. On Night 1 of the show, Styles won the RAW Tag Team Championships with Omos, who made his WWE in-ring debut on the night.

Styles and Omos' emphatic win over The New Day meant that The Phenomenal One added the last missing puzzle piece to his Grand Slam Champion list. Having made his WWE debut in 2016, AJ Styles became a Grand Slam Champion within 5 years.

While it is one of the fastest Grand Slam achievements for a WWE Superstar in recent history, there are a handful of names ahead of AJ Styles to reach the same accomplishment in WWE.

With that being said, this article takes an in-depth look at five WWE Superstars who were the fastest to become a Grand Slam Champion in the company.

#5. WWE SmackDown star Bayley took just over 1300 days to become a Grand Slam Champion

Bayley as the SmackDown Women's Champion

The year 2020 was incredible for WWE SmackDown star Bayley. The former NXT Women's Champion established her place as the top female Superstar of the blue brand and recorded a historic reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Alongside Asuka, the only other WWE female superstar who has completed the Grand Slam Championship accomplishment is Bayley. In 2015, Bayley won her first title in WWE when she captured the NXT Women's Championship and after being called up to the main roster, she also had a reign with the RAW Women's Championship.

A former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Sasha Banks, Bayley, less than four years after her NXT Women's Title win, became WWE's first women's Grand Slam Champion. The two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is also WWE's first Women's Triple Crown Champion.

Despite a proper babyface run during the initial stages of her WWE career, Bayley well and truly peaked during her recent heel run on SmackDown. In the pandemic era of WWE, Bayley established herself as one of the most well-recognized heels of the business.

